Ms. Newton, Kindergarten
football ~ Michael B.
my hamster ~ Paige M.
my mom ~ Lola N.
my Great Dane and German shepard ~ Grayson R.
my mom and dad ~ Gage S.
everything I have ~ Ellie W.
my unicorn ~ Elizabeth W.
pajamas ~ William Y.
my house ~ Jackson Y.
my whole family that I have ~ Lilly C.
football ~ Branson B.
soccer ~ Lucas B.
my sister ~ Sophiea B.
my grandma ~ Averie F.
my grandma ~ Catherine F.
my dog ~ Liam H.
my puppy ~ Hank H.
my Spiderman costume ~ Ethan L.
having toys ~ Harper M.
my grandma and papaw ~ Ava F.
Flowers because they are pretty ~ Bella T
Mrs. Stephen, Kindergarten
Avery: Rainbows
Caleb: Pets
Toby: My baby
Hendrick: The Army
Brynlee: Vacation
Maylee: My cat
Robbie: Fruit
Riley: Ice Cream
Lillie: Family
Saige: Jesus
Ryan: God
Lily: Food
Zack: Turkey
Dallas: Earth
Isaiah: Earth
Kendel: Veterans
Colt: Video Games
Bella: Hugs
Landon: My cat Chewy and my dog Tank
Vincent: My Black Lab and my Chocolate Lab
Tristan: Ice Cream
Jacob: My fish
Mrs. Garner, Kindergarten
my toys and my family — Rylee B.
my dad, mom, sisters, and my brother — Lyla H.
my great uncle, cousin, family, and my toys — Lucy L.
my mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, cousins, and toys — Brylee C.
my family — Korey G.
my mom, Jim, all of my family, my toys, and my T.V. — Logan O.
my family, PJ Masks, and my toys — Aubrey P.
my teacher, my school, my mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, food, family, and friends — Lily B.
my family, friends, and my dog — Kaylee G.
my food, friends, mom and dad, and my family — Aicha D.
my dad, mom, car, and my sisters — Sophia S.
everyone in the world — Dillan M.
my sisters, my Incredibles car, my mom and my dad — Paxson B.
Thanksgiving, Grady, Jaxon, my mom, dad, and the whole world, even God and Jesus — Cayden Y.
my mom, dad, dog, Thanksgiving, and my sisters — Grady A.
Grady, Cayden, everyone in my class, my mom and dad, my family, and monster trucks — Jaxon F.
my family, basketball, Jaxon, Grady, Cayden, Dillan, my dog, Logan, and my toys — Kohlson F.
my family, toys, my cat, my parents and siblings — Alexandria T.
Thanksgiving, my family, my friends, and my dog — Addy E.
basketball, my family, and my dog — Wyatt R.
the Masked Singer, chocolate, my class, family, friends, America’s Got Talent, and money — Logan S.
my teacher, friends, school, and my family — Ezra C.
Michele McCann, First Grade
Micah Cook — I am thankful for my family.
Sofie Wotring — I am thankful for my family.
Coralyn Warner — I am thankful for my rainbows.
Aidon Wells — I am thankful for my dad.
Natalie Rundio — I am thankful for my family.
Saddie Bourne — am thankful for who I am.
Steven Dennis — I am thankful for my dad's school.
Ali Cole — I am thankful for the Earth.
Olivia Stewart — I am thankful for my friends.
Jack Tupper — I am thankful for God.
Bohdi Roach — I am thankful for animals.
Kylie Shoemaker — I am thankful for food, butterflies, and family.
Peter Horst — I am thankful for God, my family, and Minecraft.
Reese Maynard — I am thankful for my family, friends, and cousins.
Brent Writesel — I am thankful for my family.
Aria James — I am thankful for my family.
Lucas Warnock — I am thankful for Veterans.
Jase Thompson — I am thankful for God and my family.
Alex Gullett — I am thankful for my family.
Elayna Dearth — I am thankful for my family.
Logan Reeves — I am thankful for pumpkins.
Jonathon Spry — I am thankful for my life.
Mrs. Perry, First Grade
Ocean — I'm thankful for my family.
Holly — I'm thankful for my dog.
Harlan — I'm thankful for my family and my 3 dogs.
Jackson — I'm thankful for Ethan.
Carlee — I'm thankful for my family.
Mia — I'm thankful for my family.
Scarlett — I'm thankful for my friends.
Landon — I'm thankful for the Mayflower.
Tuxton — I'm thankful for my family.
Eli — I'm thankful for my family and my friends.
Logan — I'm thankful for my family, my teacher, and my pets.
Jaxon — I'm thankful for popcorn and my dad.
Addison — I'm thankful for my mom and dad.
Avery — I'm thankful for my family and friends.
Abel — I'm thankful for my puppy.
Camden — I'm thankful for my family and my teacher and my pets.
Abigail — I'm thankful for my family, my dog, my cats, and my teacher.
Kolton — I'm thankful for the Mayflower.
Mrs. Bartholow, First Grade
Ethan — I'm thankful for Ohio and Veterans.
Kora — I'm thankful for America, Veterans, and my family.
Maddie — I'm thankful for my Mamaw, Papaw, and my family.
Aria — I'm thankful for my family, my country, and Veterans.
Jude — I'm thankful for my family.
Autumn — I'm thankful for my friends, family, and pets.
Bailee — I'm thankful for my friends, family, and Veterans.
Arabella — I'm thankful for America, Veterans, and my family.
Selah — I'm thankful for my friends, family and America.
Norah — I'm thankful for my family, friends and Veterans.
Tanner — I'm thankful for my family, my friends, God and Jesus.
Audrey — I'm thankful for God, Jesus, my school and my family.
Asher — I'm thankful for my family and my house.
Bella — I'm thankful for pumpkins, corn, my family and vegetables.
Lydia — I'm thankful for my family, my friends, and my school.
Alec — I'm thankful for Awana, my parents, my friends, and my pets.
Philip- — I'm thankful for Thanksgiving and my family.
Bristol — I'm thankful for my friends, my family, and my school.
Jackson — I'm thankful for the Mayflower, my family, and America.
Shaun — I'm thankful for Alec and my mom and dad.
Camden — I'm thankful for Maddox and my family.
Mrs. Lacy, Second Grade
Lauren Thacker — I am thankful for my family, my fish, my friends, my teacher, school, books, the earth, food, my house, my iPad, the Dewey Decimal system, God, my life, my name, my bed, my brother, my mom, my dad, my clothes, water, water bottles, pens, warmth and paper.
Aubrey Frederickson — I am thankful for family, God, friends, food, books, make-up, rain, flowers, animals and computers.
Cody O’Day — I am thankful for my dad. I am thankful for my mom. I am thankful for my dog. I am thankful for my cats. I am thankful for my sis.
Grayson Larissey — I am thankful for America because all wars have been fought. Also I’m thankful for my family and Veterans because they fight in wars and they risk their lives. Then my teammates also my classmates. Also my teacher. Also the American president. I am thankful for God and Jesus. Also I’m thankful for everyone in the whole world.
Rylan Swint — I am thankful for my mom. I am thankful for my dad. I am thankful for my sister. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for God.
Ashlynn Morris — I am thankful for hugs because I think it’s respectful and loving. I am thankful for my family because I think people need families so I do chores for people who don’t have homes. I’m thankful for my pets because I think pets are friends so I take care of my pets. I’m thankful for my grandma because she’s old so she can’t move around that much so I help.
Hanna Layman — I am thankful for flowers because they give us air and I’m thankful for my teacher.
Ian Sites — I am thankful for my mom and dad because they are my parents. I am thankful for my family and friends and school.
Ava Sturgill — I am thankful for my family, my pets, my friends, my toys, God Almighty, school, shopkins, hatchimals, birds, breakfast pizza, my bed, my TV, my house, the car and the bike.
Brynleigh Monaghan — I am thankful for my family because they give me a nice place to sleep, hugs, kisses and snuggles. I love you Mom and Dad and Cora.
Lyra Archer — I am thankful for my family, my sister, my baby sister, my parents, God, my friends, earth, teachers, the world, love, peace, and hugs.
Sydney Kelley — I’m thankful for my mamaw inviting people to our Thanksgiving Day. I hope you have a great Thanksgiving.
Noah Mason — I am thankful for the earth, my family, my pets and my home.
Gunnar Morris — I am thankful for my family so much and I love my family because they are so nice.
Tatum Crow — I am thankful for my family and friends and pets.
Koalton Wille — I am thankful for my mom, food, CJ, my cat, my dad, Wyatt, my bed, my home, school, family, friends, God, water, Mrs. Lacy, my coach, the bathroom, baseball, and football.
Aeryth Blankenship — I am thankful for family and friends and nature and air.
Reed Henderson — I am thankful for my family, food, friends, candy, cars, Kroger, popcorn, popcorn chicken, gym, school, a life, shoes, a car, a house, TV, sports, meals of the day, cereal, pop tarts, books, mom and dad, sisters, my cat, the earth, boats, doctors, pencils, shoes, jokes, poems, bookmarks, movies, play stations. I am thankful for this stuff because I have them.
Mrs. Crego, Second Grade
I am thankful for lots of things. First I’m thankful for food because it is good. Next, I’m thankful for my family because you get to play together. Also I’m thankful for school so I can learn. Finally, I’m thankful for my friends so I can play with them. By Eli G.
I am thankful for everything. First, I am thankful for food because the food is good. Next I am thankful for family because I love my family and you can have fun. Then I am thankful for my friends because you can play with people. I am thankful for life because I can do things. I am thankful for clothes because I can dress up in clothes. By Taylor D.
I am thankful for a lot of things. First I am thankful for my friend because they are so nice to me. Next I’m thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn. Then I am thankful for my family because they protect me. Finally I am thankful for my school because they keep us safe. By Georgia M
I am thankful for many different things. First I am thankful for chinchillas because I think they are adorable. Next, I am very thankful for my family because they are very kind and helpful people. I am thankful for my glasses because I can’t see very well without them I am thankful for my school because it helps me learn. And that is four things I am thankful for. By Molly C.
I am thankful for everything. First, I am thankful for food because it's yummy. Next, I’m thankful for my family because they are nice. Then I am thankful for Mrs. Crego. Finally, I am thankful for hugs because they make me feel better. By Carter F.
I am thankful for many things. First, I’m thankful for my family because they support me! Next,I’m thankful for my pets because they make me happy. Then, I’m thankful for my friends because we have a lot of fun together! By Evelyn G.
I am thankful for many things. First I am thankful for food because it keeps us alive. Next I am thankful for my family because they gave birth to me. Finally, I am thankful for animals because they help us. As you can see I am thankful for a lot of things. By Jayce F.
I am thankful for everything. First, I am thankful for food because it is delicious. Next I am thankful for my family. Finally, I am thankful for my teacher. By Jillian S.
I am thankful for several things. First, I am thankful for my food because it is delicious. Next, I am thankful for my family because they are loving and supporting. Then, I am thankful for my school because I can learn new things. Finally, I am thankful for my pets because they are cute and sweet. By Emelia Z.
I am thankful for everything. First, I am thankful for my family because they help me. Next, I am thankful for food because we need food to survive. Finally, I am thankful for the earth, because if we didn’t have it we wouldn’t be alive. As you can see I am thankful for everything. By Peyton H.
I am thankful for some things. First, I am thankful for food because it keeps you healthy. Next, I am thankful for my toys because there fun to play with. Then, I am thankful for pets because there cute. Finally, I am thankful for school so I can learn. By Bryson C.
I am thankful for a lot of things. First, I am thankful for my teacher because my teacher is a good teacher. Next, I love my classroom because it is good. Finally, I like to eat food because we need food. By Carter B.
I am thankful for a lot of things. First, I am thankful for my family because my family is taking care of me. Next, I am thankful for food because if not I would not be alive. Then, I am thankful for my teacher because she is so nice. Finally, I am thankful for my friends because they are nice to me. As you can tell I am thankful for almost everything. By Abigail B.
I am thankful for some things. First, I am thankful for Mrs. Crego because she is the best. Second, I am thankful for my family because they take care of me and I love them so much. Third, I am thankful for the Earth because animals and plants wouldn't be alive without it. Last but not least, I am thankful for food and water because I can't live without it. As you have read, I am thankful for a lot of things. By Lukas H.
I am thankful for lots of things. First, I am thankful for Mrs. Crego because she is always helping us. Next, I am thankful for food because if we didn't have food we wouldn't be alive. Then, I am thankful for the earth because if we didn't have the earth well you don't want to know. Finally, I am thankful for my friends because if I didn’t have any friends I would be sad. By Braxton
I’m am thankful for several things. First I am thankful for my family because they are making my life better. Next, I’m thankful for food because we can't survive without food. Third, I am thankful for my teacher because she is nice. Fourth, I am thankful for the earth because we wouldn't be alive. Lastly, I am thankful for veterans because they protect our country. By Ellie F.
I am thankful for some things. First, I am thankful for my family because I love them. Next I am thankful for food because it is delicious. Finally, I am thankful for my pet because I love them. By Blake B.
I am thankful for many things. First, I am thankful for my family because they let me go fishing. Next, I am thankful for my brother because we play basketball. Then I am thankful for Sawyer my dog because he is soft. Finally I am thankful for my sister because she is nice. By Cole D.