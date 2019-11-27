Mrs. Cassidy, Kindergarten

Grace — my house

Laythan — my mom

Ayrabella — my family

Weston — my nice warm house that protects me

Tyler — Thanksgiving treats

Allison — my house and family

Emery — my dad

Kensley — my family

Cruz — my birthday

Brody — our freedom, God and our planet earth

Emily — God

Cassidy — for turkey

Emmilynn — food

Norah — my family

Savannah — my dog

Cayden — for school

Ainsely — my cat

Cohen — my family

Haliey — Jesus

Aly — my mom and dad

Bryan — my family

Khole — my sister

Nahla — God

Caden — meatballs

Mrs. Kinne, Kindergarten

Brentley — my mom, my dad, my papaw and my grandma

Anthony — my family, Pokemon cards, my dog and my grandparents

Macey — my mom, my dad, my pets and my grandma and grandpa

Sylvia — mommy, sissy and my kitties

Berkley — my mom, my dad, my sister and my toys

Aubrie — my grandma, my papaw, my dog and the cat, and my mom and dad, my sister, my cousins, my friend Max, school

Teddy — my mom and my dog and my friend

Carmen — Bear, Mommy, Daddy, my mamaw, my papa Ron and papa Bob

Kellan — my cat Willy, my aunt, my dad and my mom, food, toys

Ella — my mom and dad, and family and grandma and grandpa

Aharon — my dog, my mom, my dad, my brother

Aliyah — my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother

Mikayla — my family, my cat and dog

Paisley — my mom and my dad, my grandma, my dog, my little sister

Daniel — my pets

Lea — my mom, my dad, my brother, my grandma, my grandpa, and my dog

Destiny — Mom, Dad, sisters, dog

Avery — my mom, my dad and my sister

Jaxon — Mom and Dad

Mrs. Happenny, First Grade

Harper — I am thankful for food and friends.

Allison — I am thankful for the world.

Drew — I am thankful for Pop who is my grandpa.

Jenine — I am thankful for everybody being happy.

Grant — I am thankful for my family.

Alyssa — I am thankful for my daddy.

Aleah — I am thankful for my freedom.

Avaya — I am thankful for the school.

Sophie — I am thankful for the earth!

Lailah — I am thankful for my school.

Maddie — I am thankful for my family.

Broderick — I am thankful for friends because I would not really have anyone to play with.

Tucker — I am thankful for my papa Dave because he gave me food when I didn’t have money.

Mia — I am thankful for my friends.

Noah — I am thankful for my mom because she makes mac and cheese.

Ashton — I am thankful for my dad.

Reed- I am thankful that everybody has a heart.

Luke — I am thankful for the military.

Kamden — I am thankful for Timmy.

Collin — I am thankful for my dad.

Mrs. Ratcliff, First Grade

Avery A. — I am thankful for family, and my dogs, and my horses, and the planet.

Sam P. — I am thankful for my family and thankful for Mrs. Ratcliff for giving us snacks, and I’m thankful for the school.

Ansley C. — I am thankful for chocolate cake, my community, my family, my cat, and the beach, and my country, and my friend Lucy.

Kinley C. — I am thankful for my dog. I am thankful for my cat. I am thankful for my mom and dad and my sister.

Brenna G. — I am thankful for Disneyworld and my family.

Abby J. — I am thankful for Christmas, my friends, my mom and my dad and I love love love my cats.

Lilly M. — I am thankful for Luca, and my cat and dog.

Lucy M. — I am thankful for Abby being nice and my family and Brenna for being nice and Ansley being nice.

Sebastian N. — I am thankful for freedom and my dog.

Leo R. — I am thankful for our military.

Lola R. — I am thankful for having a house and having money and having a roof over my head.

Braley S. — I am thankful for family, my cat, my dog, school, the beach. I am thankful for me!

Christian S. — I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my cat. I am thankful for my dog and my family.

Charlie S. — I am thankful for my soul, and my family, and my friends.

Jason S. — I am thankful for my house, and my dog, and my cat, and my mom.

Luca V. — I am thankful for my family and my friends and my Lilly.

Hannah W. — I am thankful for God, my mom and dad, my dog, TT, friends, cousins, and my sister Harper.

Wyatt W. — I am thankful for my family, and the beach, and my pets, and the world.

Mrs. Key, First Grade

I am thankful for my family, food, water, pets, freedom, our school, our teachers, people recycling, Veterans, our houses, our world, trees, my friends, my sisters, clothes, furniture, soap, God and Jesus. — Grace S.

I am thankful for the United States! — Gavin D.

I am thankful for Veterans Day and freedom. — Jordan H.

I am thankful for freedom because we are free. I am thankful for my mom and dad, my family, pets, and t.v. I am thankful for turkey. I am thankful for me. — Izzy R.

I am thankful for my sister because she is so nice. I am thankful for the world. I am thankful for family and friends. I am thankful for everyone. — Ava R.

I am thankful for my family, friends, whiteboards, and my teacher. — Abby R.

I am thankful for freedom and my mom and dad. — Quincy H.

I am thankful for my school, my country, my mom and dad, my grandma, and my pets. I am thankful for freedom, my siblings, my friends, Mrs. Key, and holidays. — Cali G.

I am thankful for my grandpa, Hay, for standing up for our country. He served in World War II. I love him so much. I hope I get to see him again. — Lilyann McF.

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my pets, and my family. I am thankful for Veterans Day. — Aliannah S.

I am thankful for everyone in the world and for freedom. I love school. I love my friends. I love my family and me. — Crysta-lynn T.

I am thankful for freedom, Veterans Day, and my teacher. — Brooklyn B.

I am thankful for my family, my dog, my cat, and my school. I am thankful for my sister and hamster. — Cali P.

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my brother, and my sister because I love them. — Camden B.

I am thankful for my dad and mom and my dog named Bane. I am thankful for my grandpa and grandma, too. — Luke L.

I am thankful for my hamster named Golden Blues. — Melody D.

I am thankful for freedom. — Leon S.

I am thankful for freedom, the Army, food, clothes, and the Marines. — Carson K.

I am thankful for my grandma, my guinea pig, my dog, and my mom and dad. — Hyler A.

Mrs. Cradlebaugh, Second Grade

Cole — I´m thankful for the earth and sea.

Madison — I'm thankful for my famliey and food and house and my frinds.

Kimber — I'm thankful for my family and my mom and dad and my cat tommy I like that.

Kyle — I'm thankful for the earth. And my faimly.

Emma E. — I'm thankful for the food and family and mom and dad and sister and brother.

Ayden — I'm thankful for food and woter and famile.

Jett — I'm thankful for my school and my freinds and my famely and the erth.

Carter — I'm thankful for Food woter and peple famliy my hose.

Zoey — I'm thankful for my famle because thay ar fun to play with.

Leland — I'm thankful for helping peple in my famle like my nana and brother and sistr and mom and dad.

Eva — I'm thankful for avring like my famle to.

Mallory — I'm thankful for my Sister my New Babby sister Failey Water and Love.

Piper — I'm thankful for My dog and my two favrit brothers.

Kenlee — I'm thankful for my family and my freinds and love thanksgiving.

Joy — I'm thankful for God, family, friends, dog, books and school.

Emma R — I'm thankful for god, sister, mom, dad, dog.

Joey — I'm thankful for my family and my bruther, GOD, mom and Dad, friends, school.

CJ — I'm thankful for my mom becuse she does evrything for me .

Ivy — I'm thankful for My family and friends and god and to go places. And my school and shoes and closz.

Ryder — I'm thankful for my fameily my frends an my life.

Olivia — I'm thankful for are country and state and glad to be alive.

Noah — I'm thankful for The Peple That are Dead I´m so sarry for That to hapind.

Raegan — I'm thankful for my family and friends food and water.And god jesus.

Judah — I'm thankful for my famliy. And the grate food that I have.And that my parents have a nuf muney to go to school. Also I am so glad that my mom and dad have a car.

Lucas — I'm thankful for my famley and the food that you make and my Parents and the muny.

Mrs. Clifton, Second Grade

I am thankful for my family because they help me with a word. — Zoey

I am thankful for my family because they keep me safe. — Lorelei

I am thankful for my life that God gave me. — Noah

I am thankful for when my family comes to see me. — Morgan

I am thankful for my family because they will always love me, the food it keeps me healthy and strong. Jesus! — Kyleigh

I am thankful for my family. — Brooklyn

I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Hailey

I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Scarlett

I am thankful for Green Bay and my mom and dad they give love. — Bryson

I am thankful for the turkey and the chicken. — Charlie

I am thankful for the dogs that survived this long. — Braelen

I am thankful for my friends and family. — Chandler

I am thankful for God he keeps me safe. — Blaine

I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Holden

I am thankful for my stuff and my family and the life God gave me. — Briella

I am thankful for veterans, family, friends, cousins and God. — Peter

I am thankful for God because he made me. — Landon

I am thankful for my house and mostly for my family. — Kynlee

I am thankful for my happy school. — Brielle

I am thankful for my house. — Josiah

I’m thankful for my family and friends because they help me with everything. I love them so much! — Gracie

I am thankful for my family because they love me with all my heart. — Myah

I am thankful for Jesus, family, and friends because they love me. Also food it keeps me healthy. — Juliet

Mrs. Thirtyacre, Second Grade

Wesson — I am thankful for life, chickens and the world.

Wyatt — I am thankful for cousins and my dog.

Toni — I am thankful for going to church.

Olivia — I am thankful for my home.

Kaden — I am thankful for me, my family and my cousins.

Cameron — I am thankful for my dad and my mom.

Kinsley — I am thankful for life, mom and dad, sister, dogs, food, water, my house, family, school and friends.

Katie — I am thankful Mrs. Thirtyacre and dinner.

Emma — I am thankful for my family, my sister and my school.

Abby — I am thankful for my family and pets

Kate — I am thankful for family, dog, friends, life, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, and sister.

Melody — I am thankful for manners.

Julian — I am thankful for my friends and family.

Audrey — I am thankful for my family, friends and pets.

Brooklyn — I am thankful for mom, dad and friends.

Brayden — I am thankful for having a phone.

Christian — I am thankful for the food and our parents and everybody.

Bentley — I am thankful for friends and family.

Luke — I am thankful for food and a mom and dad, and friends.

Brentley — I am thankful for the Earth and legos and homes and also the Army.

Bella — I am thankful for my family.

Trenton — I am thankful for my mom.

Sam — I am thankful for video games and my whole family.

Leah — I am thankful for my grandma.

