Mrs. Cassidy, Kindergarten
Grace — my house
Laythan — my mom
Ayrabella — my family
Weston — my nice warm house that protects me
Tyler — Thanksgiving treats
Allison — my house and family
Emery — my dad
Kensley — my family
Cruz — my birthday
Brody — our freedom, God and our planet earth
Emily — God
Cassidy — for turkey
Emmilynn — food
Norah — my family
Savannah — my dog
Cayden — for school
Ainsely — my cat
Cohen — my family
Haliey — Jesus
Aly — my mom and dad
Bryan — my family
Khole — my sister
Nahla — God
Caden — meatballs
Mrs. Kinne, Kindergarten
Brentley — my mom, my dad, my papaw and my grandma
Anthony — my family, Pokemon cards, my dog and my grandparents
Macey — my mom, my dad, my pets and my grandma and grandpa
Sylvia — mommy, sissy and my kitties
Berkley — my mom, my dad, my sister and my toys
Aubrie — my grandma, my papaw, my dog and the cat, and my mom and dad, my sister, my cousins, my friend Max, school
Teddy — my mom and my dog and my friend
Carmen — Bear, Mommy, Daddy, my mamaw, my papa Ron and papa Bob
Kellan — my cat Willy, my aunt, my dad and my mom, food, toys
Ella — my mom and dad, and family and grandma and grandpa
Aharon — my dog, my mom, my dad, my brother
Aliyah — my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother
Mikayla — my family, my cat and dog
Paisley — my mom and my dad, my grandma, my dog, my little sister
Daniel — my pets
Lea — my mom, my dad, my brother, my grandma, my grandpa, and my dog
Destiny — Mom, Dad, sisters, dog
Avery — my mom, my dad and my sister
Jaxon — Mom and Dad
Mrs. Happenny, First Grade
Harper — I am thankful for food and friends.
Allison — I am thankful for the world.
Drew — I am thankful for Pop who is my grandpa.
Jenine — I am thankful for everybody being happy.
Grant — I am thankful for my family.
Alyssa — I am thankful for my daddy.
Aleah — I am thankful for my freedom.
Avaya — I am thankful for the school.
Sophie — I am thankful for the earth!
Lailah — I am thankful for my school.
Maddie — I am thankful for my family.
Broderick — I am thankful for friends because I would not really have anyone to play with.
Tucker — I am thankful for my papa Dave because he gave me food when I didn’t have money.
Mia — I am thankful for my friends.
Noah — I am thankful for my mom because she makes mac and cheese.
Ashton — I am thankful for my dad.
Reed- I am thankful that everybody has a heart.
Luke — I am thankful for the military.
Kamden — I am thankful for Timmy.
Collin — I am thankful for my dad.
Mrs. Ratcliff, First Grade
Avery A. — I am thankful for family, and my dogs, and my horses, and the planet.
Sam P. — I am thankful for my family and thankful for Mrs. Ratcliff for giving us snacks, and I’m thankful for the school.
Ansley C. — I am thankful for chocolate cake, my community, my family, my cat, and the beach, and my country, and my friend Lucy.
Kinley C. — I am thankful for my dog. I am thankful for my cat. I am thankful for my mom and dad and my sister.
Brenna G. — I am thankful for Disneyworld and my family.
Abby J. — I am thankful for Christmas, my friends, my mom and my dad and I love love love my cats.
Lilly M. — I am thankful for Luca, and my cat and dog.
Lucy M. — I am thankful for Abby being nice and my family and Brenna for being nice and Ansley being nice.
Sebastian N. — I am thankful for freedom and my dog.
Leo R. — I am thankful for our military.
Lola R. — I am thankful for having a house and having money and having a roof over my head.
Braley S. — I am thankful for family, my cat, my dog, school, the beach. I am thankful for me!
Christian S. — I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my cat. I am thankful for my dog and my family.
Charlie S. — I am thankful for my soul, and my family, and my friends.
Jason S. — I am thankful for my house, and my dog, and my cat, and my mom.
Luca V. — I am thankful for my family and my friends and my Lilly.
Hannah W. — I am thankful for God, my mom and dad, my dog, TT, friends, cousins, and my sister Harper.
Wyatt W. — I am thankful for my family, and the beach, and my pets, and the world.
Mrs. Key, First Grade
I am thankful for my family, food, water, pets, freedom, our school, our teachers, people recycling, Veterans, our houses, our world, trees, my friends, my sisters, clothes, furniture, soap, God and Jesus. — Grace S.
I am thankful for the United States! — Gavin D.
I am thankful for Veterans Day and freedom. — Jordan H.
I am thankful for freedom because we are free. I am thankful for my mom and dad, my family, pets, and t.v. I am thankful for turkey. I am thankful for me. — Izzy R.
I am thankful for my sister because she is so nice. I am thankful for the world. I am thankful for family and friends. I am thankful for everyone. — Ava R.
I am thankful for my family, friends, whiteboards, and my teacher. — Abby R.
I am thankful for freedom and my mom and dad. — Quincy H.
I am thankful for my school, my country, my mom and dad, my grandma, and my pets. I am thankful for freedom, my siblings, my friends, Mrs. Key, and holidays. — Cali G.
I am thankful for my grandpa, Hay, for standing up for our country. He served in World War II. I love him so much. I hope I get to see him again. — Lilyann McF.
I am thankful for my mom and dad, my pets, and my family. I am thankful for Veterans Day. — Aliannah S.
I am thankful for everyone in the world and for freedom. I love school. I love my friends. I love my family and me. — Crysta-lynn T.
I am thankful for freedom, Veterans Day, and my teacher. — Brooklyn B.
I am thankful for my family, my dog, my cat, and my school. I am thankful for my sister and hamster. — Cali P.
I am thankful for my mom and dad, my brother, and my sister because I love them. — Camden B.
I am thankful for my dad and mom and my dog named Bane. I am thankful for my grandpa and grandma, too. — Luke L.
I am thankful for my hamster named Golden Blues. — Melody D.
I am thankful for freedom. — Leon S.
I am thankful for freedom, the Army, food, clothes, and the Marines. — Carson K.
I am thankful for my grandma, my guinea pig, my dog, and my mom and dad. — Hyler A.
Mrs. Cradlebaugh, Second Grade
Cole — I´m thankful for the earth and sea.
Madison — I'm thankful for my famliey and food and house and my frinds.
Kimber — I'm thankful for my family and my mom and dad and my cat tommy I like that.
Kyle — I'm thankful for the earth. And my faimly.
Emma E. — I'm thankful for the food and family and mom and dad and sister and brother.
Ayden — I'm thankful for food and woter and famile.
Jett — I'm thankful for my school and my freinds and my famely and the erth.
Carter — I'm thankful for Food woter and peple famliy my hose.
Zoey — I'm thankful for my famle because thay ar fun to play with.
Leland — I'm thankful for helping peple in my famle like my nana and brother and sistr and mom and dad.
Eva — I'm thankful for avring like my famle to.
Mallory — I'm thankful for my Sister my New Babby sister Failey Water and Love.
Piper — I'm thankful for My dog and my two favrit brothers.
Kenlee — I'm thankful for my family and my freinds and love thanksgiving.
Joy — I'm thankful for God, family, friends, dog, books and school.
Emma R — I'm thankful for god, sister, mom, dad, dog.
Joey — I'm thankful for my family and my bruther, GOD, mom and Dad, friends, school.
CJ — I'm thankful for my mom becuse she does evrything for me .
Ivy — I'm thankful for My family and friends and god and to go places. And my school and shoes and closz.
Ryder — I'm thankful for my fameily my frends an my life.
Olivia — I'm thankful for are country and state and glad to be alive.
Noah — I'm thankful for The Peple That are Dead I´m so sarry for That to hapind.
Raegan — I'm thankful for my family and friends food and water.And god jesus.
Judah — I'm thankful for my famliy. And the grate food that I have.And that my parents have a nuf muney to go to school. Also I am so glad that my mom and dad have a car.
Lucas — I'm thankful for my famley and the food that you make and my Parents and the muny.
Mrs. Clifton, Second Grade
I am thankful for my family because they help me with a word. — Zoey
I am thankful for my family because they keep me safe. — Lorelei
I am thankful for my life that God gave me. — Noah
I am thankful for when my family comes to see me. — Morgan
I am thankful for my family because they will always love me, the food it keeps me healthy and strong. Jesus! — Kyleigh
I am thankful for my family. — Brooklyn
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Hailey
I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Scarlett
I am thankful for Green Bay and my mom and dad they give love. — Bryson
I am thankful for the turkey and the chicken. — Charlie
I am thankful for the dogs that survived this long. — Braelen
I am thankful for my friends and family. — Chandler
I am thankful for God he keeps me safe. — Blaine
I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Holden
I am thankful for my stuff and my family and the life God gave me. — Briella
I am thankful for veterans, family, friends, cousins and God. — Peter
I am thankful for God because he made me. — Landon
I am thankful for my house and mostly for my family. — Kynlee
I am thankful for my happy school. — Brielle
I am thankful for my house. — Josiah
I’m thankful for my family and friends because they help me with everything. I love them so much! — Gracie
I am thankful for my family because they love me with all my heart. — Myah
I am thankful for Jesus, family, and friends because they love me. Also food it keeps me healthy. — Juliet
Mrs. Thirtyacre, Second Grade
Wesson — I am thankful for life, chickens and the world.
Wyatt — I am thankful for cousins and my dog.
Toni — I am thankful for going to church.
Olivia — I am thankful for my home.
Kaden — I am thankful for me, my family and my cousins.
Cameron — I am thankful for my dad and my mom.
Kinsley — I am thankful for life, mom and dad, sister, dogs, food, water, my house, family, school and friends.
Katie — I am thankful Mrs. Thirtyacre and dinner.
Emma — I am thankful for my family, my sister and my school.
Abby — I am thankful for my family and pets
Kate — I am thankful for family, dog, friends, life, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, and sister.
Melody — I am thankful for manners.
Julian — I am thankful for my friends and family.
Audrey — I am thankful for my family, friends and pets.
Brooklyn — I am thankful for mom, dad and friends.
Brayden — I am thankful for having a phone.
Christian — I am thankful for the food and our parents and everybody.
Bentley — I am thankful for friends and family.
Luke — I am thankful for food and a mom and dad, and friends.
Brentley — I am thankful for the Earth and legos and homes and also the Army.
Bella — I am thankful for my family.
Trenton — I am thankful for my mom.
Sam — I am thankful for video games and my whole family.
Leah — I am thankful for my grandma.