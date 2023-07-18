Improved holiday lights set for downtown

Circleville Noon Rotary is committed to helping Light Up Circleville. Pictured with Jenny Rhoads of Uptown Circleville are Rotarians Bob McCrady, Daryl Wolfe and Warren Spangler.

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE — A fundraising campaign to replace aging decorations that adorn downtown utility poles during the Christmas season got a boost from Circleville Noon Rotary with a $600 donation.


  
