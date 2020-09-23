CIRCLEVILLE — Local favorite and world-renowned glass artist, Jack Pine, has again chosen Circleville for a new exhibit and sale. The exhibition will spotlight pumpkins, groupings and other unique pieces from the Jack Pine Studios.
This limited show will run Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 25. The gallery is located at 135 West Main Street in the heart of Historic Downtown Circleville.
Jack Pine is inherently drawn to nature and has always been inspired by organic form. His body of work is motivated by his surroundings to influence the use of highly saturated colors and precious metals incorporated with molten glass. Using intense and primitive methods, he can create one of a kind glass pieces mesmerizing to see during the dance of glass blowing.
"We are so excited to welcome Mr. Pine and his pumpkins to our gallery,” states ArtsaRound gallery Director, JP Pennell. "Jack, who cannot set up at this year’s Pumpkin show, is thrilled to offer this limited collection to one of his favorite city’s this October, Circleville.”
"These special show items will be sold on a first-come, first-served base." Comments, Dale Herron, ArtsaRound President. "Sold items will be held on display until the end of the show." Patrons will be able to pick up their purchases starting Oct. 30 and again Oct. 31.
Jack Pine Studios will be hosting their first Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Patch event on his studio’s property in Laurelville, Ohio. This event will run from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25. JackPineStudio.com
ArtsaRound formed in 2001 and is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting art and artists in Pickaway County and the regional area.
The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is housed in the former Marfield Bank Building owned by the Pickaway County Historical Society. This rare pie-shaped property was part of the original circle of Circleville.
The gallery is operated by local volunteers Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 am to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hours may vary based on volunteer availability, special classes, gallery events and other advertised downtown events.
Look for more gallery information on Facebook or email PickawayArtsaRound@gmail.com.