COLUMBUS— State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) announced that two Miami Trace Local Schools have been inducted as new Purple Star School designees. Johnson congratulated them on this achievement.
“I want to congratulate Miami Trace High School and Miami Trace Middle School for this award and for recognizing the importance of our nation’s military and their families,” said Johnson.
“I’m proud to see our schools commitment and respect to these families. Thank you for honoring our nation’s service men and women.”
The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military. The Purple Star Advisory Board, formed by the Ohio Departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and the Adjutant General, helps decide a school’s eligibility for the award.
To qualify, a school must complete all of the required activities, plus at least one of the optional activities below:
Required activities
• The school must have a staff point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary liaison between them and the school.
• The school maintains a dedicated page on its website featuring resources for military families.
Optional activities
• The school provides professional development for additional staff on special considerations for military students and families.
• The local school board passes a resolution publicizing the school’s support for military children and families.
• The school hosts a military recognition event that demonstrates a military-friendly culture.
Miami Trace High School and Miami Trace Middle School joined 21 other schools across the state inducted into the 2021 Class of Purple Star Award recipients.