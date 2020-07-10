Californian
Best of Breed 1st Place — Brooke Elster
Champagne D’Argent
Best of Breed 1st Place — Savannah Reft
Dutch
Best of Breed 1st Place — Bailey Reid
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Samantha Mayhugh
3rd Place — Kiera Scott
4th Place — Madalyn Fausnaugh
5th Place — Bailey Reid
Dwarf Hotot
Best of Breed 1st Place — Davion Moran
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Davion Moran
3rd Place — Keira Yarhouse
English Spot
Best of Breed 1st Place — Kathryn Reynard
2nd Place - Kathryn Reynard
French Angora
Best of Breed 1st Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
Holland Lop
Best of Breed 1st Place — Jacob Hawkes
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes
3rd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
4th Place — Madyson List
5th Place — Blake Elster
Jersey Wooly
Best of Breed 1st Place — Maycin Adkins
Lionhead
Best of Breed 1st Place — Makayla Lange
2nd Place — Iva O’Dell
Mini Lop
Best of Breed 1st Place — Brooke Brown
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Chloe Crum
3rd Place — Brooke Brown
4th Place — Kiera Scott
5th Place — Samantha Mayhugh
Mini Rex
Best of Breed 1st Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
Mini Satin
Best of Breed 1st Place — Morgan McFarland
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Morgan McFarland
Netherland Dwarf
Best of Breed 1st Place — Ella Sims
New Zealand
Best of Breed 1st Place — Ashley Dinneen
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Abigail Suntheimer
3rd Place — Laina Welch
4th Place — Derek Yarnell
5th Place — Hannah Gooley
English Lop
Best of Breed 1st Place — Derek Yarnell
Polish
Best of Breed 1st Place — Jaylyn Wippel
2nd Place - Jaylyn Wippel
Rex
Best of Breed 1st Place — Savannah Reft
Best Opposite 2nd Place — Doria Welch
Standard Chinchilla
Best of Breed 1st Place — Ashley Dinneen
Best of 4 Class — Jacob Hawkes (Holland Lop) — Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H Club
Best of 6 Class — Ashley Dinneen (New Zealand) — Westfall FFA
Best of Breeding Show — Jacob Hawkes (Holland Lop) — Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H Club