Californian

Best of Breed 1st Place — Brooke Elster

Champagne D’Argent

Best of Breed 1st Place — Savannah Reft

Dutch

Best of Breed 1st Place — Bailey Reid

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Samantha Mayhugh

3rd Place — Kiera Scott

4th Place — Madalyn Fausnaugh

5th Place — Bailey Reid

Dwarf Hotot

Best of Breed 1st Place — Davion Moran

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Davion Moran

3rd Place — Keira Yarhouse

English Spot

Best of Breed 1st Place — Kathryn Reynard

2nd Place - Kathryn Reynard

French Angora

Best of Breed 1st Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

Holland Lop

Best of Breed 1st Place — Jacob Hawkes

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Jacob Hawkes

3rd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

4th Place — Madyson List

5th Place — Blake Elster

Jersey Wooly

Best of Breed 1st Place — Maycin Adkins

Lionhead

Best of Breed 1st Place — Makayla Lange

2nd Place — Iva O’Dell

Mini Lop

Best of Breed 1st Place — Brooke Brown

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Chloe Crum

3rd Place — Brooke Brown

4th Place — Kiera Scott

5th Place — Samantha Mayhugh

Mini Rex

Best of Breed 1st Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

Mini Satin

Best of Breed 1st Place — Morgan McFarland

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Morgan McFarland

Netherland Dwarf

Best of Breed 1st Place — Ella Sims

New Zealand

Best of Breed 1st Place — Ashley Dinneen

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Abigail Suntheimer

3rd Place — Laina Welch

4th Place — Derek Yarnell

5th Place — Hannah Gooley

English Lop

Best of Breed 1st Place — Derek Yarnell

Polish

Best of Breed 1st Place — Jaylyn Wippel

2nd Place - Jaylyn Wippel

Rex

Best of Breed 1st Place — Savannah Reft

Best Opposite 2nd Place — Doria Welch

Standard Chinchilla

Best of Breed 1st Place — Ashley Dinneen

Best of 4 Class — Jacob Hawkes (Holland Lop) — Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H Club

Best of 6 Class — Ashley Dinneen (New Zealand) — Westfall FFA

Best of Breeding Show — Jacob Hawkes (Holland Lop) — Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H Club

