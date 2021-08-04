LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 28 states competed in the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Louisville, Kentucky in June.
Not only did the juniors compete with their animals, but had the opportunity to compete in 15 individual, team or state contests.
Convincing prospective buyers (the judges) to purchase their animal is a glimpse of what the team salesmanship contest looks like. Teams consisting of two individuals competed from 28 states in four age divisions.
In the senior division, the exhibitors were given a scenario to present a business plan for a bank loan. The intermediate division was to sell the Shorthorn Beef Program to a panel of judges. Prospector I and II divisions had the objective to sell an animal they had brought to the show. Judging was based on speaking participation of both team members, poise/skill in the presentation, teamwork, appearance of the animal and overall impact of the sell.
Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained in an interview that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests.
This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”
Receiving top honors in the Prospector I age division (age 9 and under) was:
1: Piper Cates (Ind.) and Bennett Jester (Ind.)
2: Blaine Evans (Ohio) and Emma Helsinger (Ohio)
3: Maddox Reedy (Ill.) and Jackson Bunton (Ill.)
4: Aspen Soules (Okla.) and Bristol Soules (Okla.)
5: Maddie Jodrey (Ohio) and Sawyer Hayslip (Ohio)
In the Prospector II age division, (10-12 years old) was:
1: Caytie Couch (Okla.) and Kennedy Arthur (Okla.)
2: Kolten Greenhorn (Ohio) and Alexa Turner (Ohio)
3: Evelyn Hill (Ind.) and Lindsey Jester (Ind.)
4: Kimberly Holland (Okla.) and Sheridan Soules (Okla.)
5: Grady Jennings (Texas) and Brigham DeBorde (Texas)
Intermediate age division, (13 – 16 years) was:
1: Samantha VanVorhis (Ohio) and Caroline Tilton (Ohio)
2: Emilee Munchrath (Texas) and Jackson Akers (Texas)
3: Wyatt Osborn (Ohio) and Ashton Bain (Ohio)
4: Warner Ott (Ind.) and Delaney Ott (Ind.)
5: Elley Inskeep (Ind.) and Mallory Inskeep (Ind.)
Senior age division, (17 -21 years) was:
1: Faye Smith (Kan.) and Tayler Bacon (Kan.)
2: Xavier Ferris (Ind.) and Caden Kephart (Ind.)
3: Murray Perkins (Tenn.) and Haylee Ferguson (Tenn.)
4: Brandon Barr (Ohio) and Caroline Winter (Ohio)
5: Conley Williams (Ala.) and Hannah Grace Williams (Ala.)
For more information and a complete list of activities, sponsors, contests and winners, visit www.shorthorn.org or contact the ASA at 816-599-7777 or shelby@shorthorn.org.
The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database.
The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members. To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.