KENT — A total of 7,917 Kent State University full-time students were named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester.
Of the full-time students named to the Dean’s List, 1,297 were also named to the President’s List, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.
To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.
A total of 1,284 Kent State University part-time students were also named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement.
Part-time students may qualify for the Dean’s list honor once a year, with the list being compiled after spring semester. Part-time students must complete and pass 12 or more regular letter-graded hours taken during the previous summer, fall and spring semesters and must have a grade point average of 3.40 or greater in those three periods.
Part-time students must have registered for fewer than 12 hours in each of the semesters under consideration.
Local students from Pickaway County and surrounding areas are listed below:
• Teya Ballenger, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Megan Becker, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Hannah Hall, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Bethany Hinkle, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Kiara James, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Megan Lehman, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Jordan Odenthal, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Logan Twiss, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Sadie Williams, of Canal Winchester (Dean’s List),
• Kelsea Terry, of Circleville (President’s List),
• Joseph Byus, of Grove City (Dean’s List),
• Brittney Juarez-Nieto, of Grove City (Dean’s List),
• Jamie Myers, of Grove City (Dean’s List),
• Anna Stoll, of Grove City (Dean’s List),
• Keisha Mitchell, of Groveport (Dean’s List),
• Claire Sprague, of Groveport (Dean’s List),
• Bailey Whittington, of Laurelville (President’s List),
• Fiona Stuart, of Mount Sterling (Dean’s List),
• Melia Carna, of Orient (Dean’s List),
• Morgan Hardin, of Chillicothe (Dean’s List),
• Kierstyn Kerns, of Chillicothe (Dean’s List),
• Hannah Stark, of Chillicothe (Dean’s List).