CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm School District announces the following schedule for registration of kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year:
Thursday, March 19 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Laurelville Elementary
Friday, March 27 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary
Tuesday, March 31 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Pickaway Elementary
To be eligible for next year’s kindergarten, a child must have attained the age of five years on or before Aug. 1, 2020.
Parents are asked to bring the following documentation when registering children for kindergarten:
1. Driver’s license or some other positive identification of the parent registering the child.
2. The child’s birth certificate. Proof of date of birth must be presented in the form of a certified Birth Certificate. Hospital records cannot be accepted.
3. The child’s record of immunizations. Before child can enter school, he/she must have all required immunizations with the month, day and year they were administered.
4. A copy of custody orders, if parents are divorced or legally separated.
5. Social Security Card for the child or proof that you are in the process of acquiring the card.
6. Babysitter name, address and phone number, if child is picked up and dropped off at a residence besides their home.
7. Proof of residency (electric bill, rent receipt, property tax receipt, etc.).
A complete health exam is encouraged but it is not required.
Parents with questions regarding Logan Elm’s kindergarten registration can call their local elementary school’s principal.