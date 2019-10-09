CIRCLEVILLE — The staff from the Ohio Department of Aging visited Kingston Mound Manor recently to recognize the residents’ long-running participation in the department’s “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” campaign.
Falls are the leading cause of injury-related emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and deaths among Ohioans age 60 and older. “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” raises awareness of older adult falls and the many things older adults can do to prevent them.
The Department of Aging recruits community groups to host local walking events in conjunction with National Falls Prevention Awareness Day, typically observed on the first day of autumn.
Kingston Mound Manor residents and their family members and friends have participated in the campaign since 2016. This year, they contributed 29 miles, or 72,500 steps. The Department of Aging aims to have at least 4,000 people contribute a mile toward the statewide goal of 10 million steps. The Kingston Mound Manor group was one of more than 100 groups around the state that have hosted walks throughout September.
Learn more about “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” and the Department of Aging’s older adult falls prevention initiative at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.