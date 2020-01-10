CIRCLEVILLE — Kingston native Austin Davis has been hired as the new facilities director at the Pickaway County Family YMCA.
Davis, who is a 2013 graduate of Zane Trace High School, worked as a railroad conductor for Norfolk Southern prior to joining the YMCA.
Davis also served six years with the Army National Guard, where he was attached to the construction unit, specializing in electrical, carpentry and plumbing. During his time with the National Guard, Davis was a member of the search and extraction team, and served a tour of duty in Kuwait and Iraq in 2015-16.
Davis is also working to finish an associate's degree at Columbus State Community College.
"We are excited to welcome Austin to our team," said YMCA Executive Director Jeff Phillips. "Austin brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences to make sure our facility is operating efficiently and at full speed."