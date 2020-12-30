CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office has released on their Facebook page a warning statement regarding vaccine scams. As COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, here are signs of potential scams:
• You are asked to pay out-of-pocket to get the vaccine.
• You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list, or to get early access.
• Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
• Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and HHS Office of Inspector Generals are advising to not give personal information out to unknown sources.
If you believe you have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it to:
• HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TUPS, tips.hhs.gov
• FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI, ic3.gov
• CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE