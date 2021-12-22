BEREA — Cassie Kolonchuk, of Canal Winchester, is one of 53 Baldwin Wallace University fall sports student-athletes to be named Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference.
In order to be selected as Academic All-OAC, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.
The 53 student-athletes included 12 from football, four from men's cross country, 10 from men's soccer, five from women's cross country, 16 from women's soccer and six from women's volleyball,
Of the 53 selections, 18 are three-time Academic All-OAC student-athletes, 18 are repeat selections and 17 garner their first selection.
