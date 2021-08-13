LANCASTER — Lancaster Brewfest is thrilled to announce its return to Downtown Lancaster for its seventh year on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Lancaster Brewfest is the grand finale event of a week-long celebration called Fairfield County Brew Week, which begins on Aug. 13. Lancaster Brewfest includes a lineup of over 20 Ohio craft breweries, live entertainment and food trucks to enjoy.
“We are so excited to celebrate Lancaster Brewfest once again in the beautiful Downtown Lancaster,” said Aaron Uhl, founder of Lancaster Brewfest.
“We’ve curated a list of delectable breweries from all across Ohio that we can’t wait for our attendees to enjoy. Especially after last year’s celebration was canceled, it is a pleasure to be able to bring back this tradition and collaborate with local businesses for an unforgettable event.”
Attending breweries will be announced on the Lancaster Brewfest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lancasterbrewfest. The featured entertainment includes cover bands “Fleetwood 2 The Max” and “Taking Back August.” Food trucks include Bob’s Backyard Barbecue, Hangry City and Mersh’s Breakfast Café. Prizes will also be handed out during a drink and think trivia game hosted by Brewfest founder, Uhl.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.lancasterbrewfest.com or at the following locations: Ameristop in Lancaster and in Reynoldsburg, Double Edge Brewing Co. and Destination Downtown Lancaster. All ticket proceeds benefit Destination Downtown Lancaster. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
In addition to its entertainment, Lancaster Brewfest aims to provide a unique experience that is both fun and educational for attendees. The event is an opportunity for craft beer enthusiasts to interact with representatives from each brewery and dive deeper into the brewing process. Brewery representatives will be available to answer questions about the brewing process, beer taste or any other topic of interest.
For more information, visit www.lancasterbrewfest.com. Individuals or organizations interested in sponsoring Brewfest are encouraged to contact Uhl at ohiobrewfest@gmail.com.