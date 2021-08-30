PACIFIC OCEAN — Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Derek Short, a native of Lancaster, Ohio, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, has conducted maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).
Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners to serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.