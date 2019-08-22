LAURELVILLE — The Laurelville 10-cents sale, whose proceeds help fund local food pantries and other community needs, will be held Sept. 4, 5 and 6. The hours are Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon and 6-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon; and Friday, from 9-11 a.m., which also is the bag sale day.

Donations will be accepted April 6, 7, 8, and 9 from noon-4p.m.. For arrangements, contact 740-332-1642.

On site will be adult and children’s clothing and toys and household items. New items will be offered daily and most items will cost 10-cents.

The sale will be held at the Shelter House, Laurelville Church of God, 16257 State Route 56 East, Laurelville, Ohio 43135.

