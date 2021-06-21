LAURELVILLE — The annual cake auction at the Fireman's Old Time Festival was again another success netting $ 24,000 for the volunteer fire department. T
he first cake was baked and donated, “In memory of Esther Henson and Roger Valentine” by Heidi Rinehart, of Laurelville ,was auctioned for $3,000 and purchased by the Saltcreek Banking Center, BJ’s Electric and Max Fitness Center, all of Laurelville .
The second cake to sell was baked and donated, “In memory of John, Rose and Connie Norton,” of Laurelville, by their daughter/sister, Cindy Norton-Roush, of Laurelville, was auctioned for $20,000 and purchased by local area businesses and area residents.
The first cake was then donated to the fire department to sell again, and it was purchased for $1,000 by Pam and Butch Valentine, Brandon Anderson and Katie Black, Laurelville Lawn Care LLC, Zack Gozy, and The Chic Boutique.
Mary Fraley from Hocking County 911 made and donated a $100 Lottery Tree, which was raffled and won by Cheryl C., of Laurelville, with the $617 proceeds donated to the fire department. Chad Disbennett purchased at set of three glass pumpkins made and donated by Jack Pine Glass Studio for $350.
Winners of the fire department's $1,000 raffle were Nedra Jenkins, of Laurelville, winning $500, Kelly Hart, of Laurelville, winning $250, Angie Scarberry, from Laurelville, won the $150 and Sugar McNichols, from Laurelville, winning $100.
Winners of the big wheel race were Kelyn Stewart and Easton VanCuren in the 4-5 age groups, with Marinda Hedges and Emmet Gobel winning in the 6-7 age groups.
This year's parade had 51 entries and the Grand Marshal was lifelong resident — Eleanor Bowers, from Laurelville, who was presented with a clock plaque from the fire department.
The fire department sold 1,720 pounds of fish during the four-day event with 580 pounds being sold on Saturday. The fire department would like to say thanks to the Laurel Hills United Methodist Church for selling baked goods on Wednesday night, Yellow Bud Church for selling baked goods on Thursday night, Laurelville Church of God for selling baked goods on Friday night and South Perry United Methodist Church for selling baked goods on Saturday night.
The member's would like to thank all that helped make this year's festival a success. Special thanks to Grace Rennard for helping with the queens, Pam Valentine taking charge of the Miss Old Time Festival and baby contest, The Village Cafe for donating the tartar sauce for the entire week, Brown Sanitation for taking care of the trash all week and Earhart Propane for donating the propane to cook the fish.
After 33 years, Assistant Chief Jay Garrett had his unit number 622 retired at the festival. Several members received years of Service Awards, also Chuck Smith with 55 years a “Life Pin”; Rod Hart, a 40-year pin; Bobby Platz, a 30-year pin; Dave Rardain and Joe Eveland, 25-year pins; Charlie Reid, a 20-year pin, while the following received 10 year pins: George and Angie Scarberry, Ryan Nicklas, Chad Amerine, Dave Huff, Colton Poling, Patrick Crown, Andy Kness and Jon Ayers.