The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership recently selected five local students to represent Pickaway County at the Town Meeting on Tomorrow in St. Louis, Mo.
Peyton Perini from Circleville, Gracieanne Gray from Logan Elm, Jacob Hawkes from Westfall, Parker Hamilton from Teays Valley and Halley Stone from New Hope Christian Academy each will receive an all-expense paid trip to the National Conference on Youth Leadership. This program is listed on the National Association of Secondary School Principals Advisory List of Contests and Activities and encourages participation by the students. These selected representatives will return to share excellent communication, team building and leadership skills that can be applied to real life experiences and shared with their peers at their respective schools.
The five recipients were chosen out of 20 students selected by PCCYL as top leaders from each of the local high schools. These students were nominated for their community leadership contributions and all selected were honored with a photo salute display at the area banks. The students were guests and honored at a recent banquet and were eligible for $4300.00 in cash awards and a trip to the Town Meeting on Tomorrow. These awards were made possible because of the sponsorship of the patrons to the local organization. There were five students chosen as alternates.
Each participating student in the competition was required to write an essay on “What Makes Me A Leader”. Jacob Hawkes from Westfall won the Richard B. Fisher Outstanding Essay competition and the Water Hall Community Service Award was presented to Parker Hamilton from Teays Valley. Flower arrangements in the school colors were donated by Wagner’s Flowers and gifts to the top 5 students.
The 2019 patrons supporting this important recognition, training and monetary awards are community businesses, civic organizations and groups that believe in investing in our community youth leaders of tomorrow. This year’s endowment was provide by 27 patrons with the vision of a better tomorrow through encouragement of positive youth leadership. The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership congratulates this year’s Patrons for stepping up and supporting 5 schools and 20 students: Accurate Heating & Cooling, Anderson Insurance Group, American Legion Post 134, Amvets Post 2256, BHM CPA Group, Circleville Rotary, Circleville Sunrise Rotary, Defenbaugh, Wise, Schoedinger Funeral Service, Four J Properties, GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund, Healthcare Logistics, Hummel & Plum Life Insurance Agency, Inc., Hummel & Plum Insurance Agency, Inc., Kingston National Bank, Kiwanis Club of Ashville, Ohio Christian University, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Roese Bros. Paving Inc, Logan Elm Education Foundation, New Hope Christian Academy, Schieber Family Pharmacy, Starkey Fund for Youth, Teays Valley Educational Foundation, The Savings Bank, Roese Bros. Paving, VFW of Ohio Charities, VFW Post 3331, Wellman Funeral Home, Wellman Monument Company, and Vinton County National Banks. Patron opportunities are available by contacting us at PO Box 923, Circleville.