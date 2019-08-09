During a demonstration Rick Seeds, left, instructs Anna Mitchell, 15, on how to defend herself as her brother Daniel Mitchell, 17, attacks her.
Seeds, a self-defense and martial arts trainer, taught a class on sexual assault awareness and prevention at no cost Monday at Community United Methodist Church. The class was geared for high school students and college freshmen.
Anna and Daniel along with their mother Emily Mitchell took the class to learn about self-defense. “I learned how to get out of certain situations and to be aware of your everyday surroundings,” Anna Mitchell said at the end of the class.