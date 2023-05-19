Please give a round of applause to the hardworking members of the Junior Fair Department who've spent many hours thinking and planning for the upcoming fair.
AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY JUNIOR FAIR COMMITTEE
Chairperson: Jay Jude
Advisors: Joy Sharp, Beth Allen, Sydney Allen, Andy Hines, Julian Jude and Missy Stiver
COUNTY EXTENSION STAFF
• Joy Sharp Educator, 4-H Youth Development
• Mike Estadt Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources
• Meghan Thoreau Educator, Community Development
• Jessica Lowe Educator, Family & Consumer Sciences
• Jennifer Driesbach Office Associate
• Jamie Lemaster Office Associate
• Alyssa Moore Program Assistant, SNAP-Ed
AGRICULTURE EDUCATION INSTRUCTORS
• Logan Elm — Tieana Stonerock
• Teays Valley — Charlee Prushing & Aaron Miller
• Westfall — Callen Ett & Rachel Scior
• Circleville — Megan Moorman
2023 Junior Fair Board
Ehan Arnett, Kaitlyn Ball, Emma Brown, Emma Caudill, Austin Clark, Morgan Cline, Tyler Cook, James Curtis, Savannah Curtis, Landon Drum, Amelia Fisher, Brinleigh Gygi, Aly Hatfield, Anam Havan, Audrey Keplar, Aiden Liston, Samantha Mayhugh, Sylvia Mayhugh, Eva Merritt, Lilly Moyer, Allie Mullins, Sterlin Mullins, Ryan Otterbacher Alexandria Pontius, Kate Ridley, Delaney Sark, Lillianna Stafford, Maddex Stiver, Jared Thomas, Ava Waters, Alana Weaver, Derek Yarnell, Kyle Yarnell and Layla Yoe
4-H MOTTO: To Make the Best Better
FFA MOTTO: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Learning to Live, Living to Serve
