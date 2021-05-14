CIRCLEVILLE — Lemmon Development will be constructing a new Danbury Senior Living community in Circleville.
There are 18 other Danbury communities operating in Northeast and Central Ohio. The Circleville Danbury Senior Living will consist of 84 units offering independent living, assisted living and memory care.
The units will consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Two-bedroom, two-bath independent living villas will be constructed on the campus as well.
The community will be built off Camber Drive on Stoutsville Pike. The main building will be 71,060 square feet and the villas will be 1,729 square feet each.
Danbury Senior Living properties are managed by Brookwood Management Company, an affiliated firm which includes owners of the Danbury.