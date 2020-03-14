CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Library is closely monitoring information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of the patrons and staff is top priority.
With that in mind, the library is canceling all programs and select services effective Friday, March 13 through at least Monday, April 6. This includes storytimes, meeting room reservations, bookmobile service, and other outreach visits.
As a further precaution, the library has temporarily removed the toys from the Youth Services Department, and removed some seating to encourage social distancing. The library is taking additional steps beyond regular practices and cleaning and sanitizing as much as possible.
The library is following directives and updates from public health experts such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), and our local Pickaway County Health District. Please stay home and do not visit the library if you are exhibiting signs of the flu or if you are not feeling well.
Patrons are invited to explore everything the library has to offer on its website. You can download eBooks and eAudiobooks on Overdrive, stream movies and checkout eBooks and eAudiobooks on Hoopla or Kanopy.
Further questions, contact the library at 740-477-1644 x 227.
The situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is evolving daily. The library will provide further updates as they become available. For the latest information, please check the website at pickawyalib.org.