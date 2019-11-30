CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Library will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan.1 for the holidays.
Here’s a list of what’s happening at the Pickaway County Library in December:
Youth activities, Main Library, Circleville:
Preschool Storytime, Mondays, 10:30 a.m., thru Dec. 16
Preschool Storytime, Tuesdays, 10 a.m., thru Dec. 17
Early Intervention Community Play Group (birth to 3): Tuesdays, 1 and 5 p.m., thru Dec. 17
Baby/Toddler Storytime, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., thru Dec. 18
Preschool Storytime, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m.
Kids Club Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Ornament Art, Dec. 5
Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt, Dec. 12
Movie Night: Abominable, rated PG: Dec. 19, 6 p.m.
Snowy Owl Craft: Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 p.m.
Santa Party: Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.
Snowman Craft: Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m.
New Year’s Party: Saturday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.
Adult and teen activities, Main Library, Circleville:
Blood Drive: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 12-6 p.m., please register with the American Red Cross online or at 800-733-2767
Book Club: Discussing “Mr. Churchill’s Secretary” by Susan Elia MacNeal, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Big Band Holidays: Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.
Dine-In Program by OSU Extension: Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m., please register at 470-474-7534
Teen Event: Pet Rocks: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5 to 7 p.m.
Make & Take Craft: Snowman Craft, Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m.
One-On-One Career Coaching: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m., presented by Ohio Means Jobs — Pickaway County
Board Game Night: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.
Movie Matinee: Downton Abbey, rated PG, Thursday, Dec. 19, 1:30 p.m.
Movie Night: Abominable, rated PG, Thursday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.
Events at Younkin Branch Library, Ashville
Preschool Storytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., thru Dec. 17
Ashville Community Christmas: Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m. (Visit with the elves at the library and make a craft)
Make & Take Craft: Reindeer Ornament, Thursday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. (Adults and teens)
Movie Matinee: Dora and the Lost City of Gold, rated PG, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m.
Birthday Celebration: 20 Years of Younkin Branch Library: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 to 4 p.m.
One-on-one Computer Instruction at Main Library: available by appointment. Call 740-477-1644 x 227.
The Bookmobile visits 30 stops around the county. Feel free to visit any location.