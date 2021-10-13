CIRCLEVILLE — Local favorite and world-renown muralist Eric Henn chose to work with ArtsaRound to benefit the local 501c3 nonprofit and the community in 2020.
Henn had created an image titled “Hindsight is 2020” and limited edition prints to spotlight the absence of the 2020 Pumpkin Show. The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is located at 135 West Main Street in the heart of historic downtown Circleville with weekend hours of Friday 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.
This will be the gallery’s first Pumpkin Show open with hours of Tuesday, Oct 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Henn has over 30 years’ experience as a muralist. His talent is a natural one, with no formal education. Henn’s artistic career began with painting surfboards and motorcycles in Virginia Beach.
After a time of struggling to establish himself as a full-time muralist, he developed a reputation for creating ultra-large murals on petroleum tanks, water towers, and even a landmark globe in Savannah, Georgia.
His work quickly spread by word of mouth and he now has public works on display throughout the country. Working alone, Henn’s murals have garnered him “Artist of the Year”, “Muralist of the Year”, “Tank of the Year” and many other awards.
“We were so excited to get the call from Eric’s sister, Linnie,” stated ArtsaRound Gallery Director JP Pennell.
“She and Eric were talking, and he was so saddened that Pumpkin Show had been canceled last year and he really wanted to give something back to the community that has given so much to him and the Henn family.”
The artist only produced 500 limited edition prints. Mr. Henn signed and numbered all the prints himself. “Hindsight is 2020” are offered in loose prints and several pre-framed ready for hanging.
“Since the scale of his work has grown to include realistic large-scale murals across the world, his artwork has been seen by millions,” commented Dale Herron, ArtsaRound President.
“We are so honored that Eric and his family thought of us at ArtsaRound, Circleville, as well as Pumpkin Show.”
ArtsaRound formed in 2001 and is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting art and artists in Pickaway County and the regional area.
The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is housed in the former Marfield Bank Building owned by the Pickaway County Historical Society. This rare pie-shaped property was part of the original circle of Circleville. The gallery is operated by local volunteers Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hours may vary based on volunteer availability, special classes, gallery events and other advertised downtown events. Look for more gallery information on Facebook or email PickawayArtsaRound@gmail.com.