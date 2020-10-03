Lloyd-Whitfield wedding announcement

Jennifer Rene’ Lloyd and Christopher Whitfield were married in a private ceremony on Aug. 29, 2020 at Broad way United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The ceremony was performed by Senior Pastor Adam Shourds with reading by Pastor Linda Hilliard. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Ken Lloyd.
The bride is the Director of Academic Advising and Student Success at Trevecca University in Nashville Tennessee. She is a 2008 graduate of Circleville High School and has her Masters in Business Psychology from Franklin University and her bachelors degree from Ohio Christian University. Parents of the bride are Ken and Joy Lloyd.
The groom is currently employed at South Central Bank as Vice President – General Council. He received a bachelors degree in Economics and Political Science from Western Kentucky University and his Juris Doctor of Law from the University of Kentucky. Parents of the Groom are Warren and Cheryl Whitfield.
The co-maids of honor were Kristin Zaborski, of Logan and Jessica Cruz of Boston, Massachusetts. Brain Whitfield, of Franklin, Tennessee was the best man. Courtney Gastin, of Grove City, Destiny Whitfield of Franklin, Tennessee, Olivia Byle of Austin, Texas and Kim Rosenbaum from Columbus served as bridesmaids. The groomsmen were Jordan Carter of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Hunter Mobley of Nashville Tennessee, Ben Lloy of Wheeling West Virginia, Ben Redmon and Joel Christian both from Bowling Green Tennessee. Lark Zaborski of Logan was the flower girl. Connor Whitfield of Franklin, Tennessee was the ring bearer.
The couple took their honey money to Kiawah Island, South Carolina and they live in Bowling Green, Kentucky.