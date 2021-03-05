KINGSTON — Tar Hollow Resident Camp has been hosting visitors and 4-H campers for more than 80 years. Thousands of 4-H youth and alumni have been loyal to this special place for the friendships developed and the memories made. A 36-foot-by-48-foot shelter house and a two-unit restroom will now be added to increase programming space and the camp experience.
According to OSU Extension Educator, Joy Sharp, “A fundraising campaign for the shelter house began last March to raise $40,000 for the cost of the project. We were off to a great start, but COVID restrictions slowed us down. As we reach our $30,000 mark, we would like to thank our current donors for their wonderful support and reach out to the community and 4-H alumni to help us complete the campaign and construct this new area for our youth.”
The 4-H community would like to thank the current major donors to the Tar Hollow Shelter House Project. They include: Gary and Connie Sharpe, Stephen and Judy Gary in Memory of Chris Gary, Ross Hocking Extension Camp Board in Memory of Maynard Muntzing, Fairfield County 4-H, Pickaway County 4-H, Ross County 4-H, Brian and Bethany Reid, Kiwanis club of Lancaster, Marge Wolford, the Lenox Family, as well as many clubs, alumni and current 4-H members.
Interested in donating? Visit www.osu.edu/giving/ and select Tar Hollow Support Fund 316857, or send your check to: OSU Extension Pickaway County, P.O. Box 9, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Checks should be made out to The Ohio State University and include “Tar Hollow Support Fund 316857” in the memo.