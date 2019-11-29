CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County volunteers are celebrating the collection of over 29,500 gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!
Dozens of Pickaway County area volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need.
Although drop-off locations have closed, there is still time to share hope and love with children overseas by packing a gift-filled shoebox online. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. They can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 937-374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.