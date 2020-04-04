CANAL WINCHESTER — Gov. Mike DeWine has approved $25,000 in emergency funds for The Father’s Kitchen to build out its operation in support of needy families across Ohio.
Founded by The Father’s Church pastor, Dr. Bobby Mitchell, it is Southeast Ohio’s largest free drive-thru food bank that has served close to 20 thousand families since first opening its doors in 2012.
Mitchell’s food bank has provided essential goods to over 1,100 Ohioans with special hours and delivery consideration given to seniors and veterans.
“The Father’s Kitchen is a welcoming place where all of God’s children can eat,” Mitchell explained.
“As a pastor and longtime community leader, the opportunity to serve during this national crisis has been a sobering reminder that our work here is never done.”