DELAWARE — The following local residents have earned recognition on Ohio Wesleyan University's 2020 fall semester Dean's List.
To qualify for OWU Dean's List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
• Sydney Blain, of Ashville.
• Gracie Clevenger, of Canal Winchester.
• Ella Cressy, of Canal Winchester.
• Elisabeth Evers, of Canal Winchester.
• Fiona Hansen, of Groveport.
• Destinee Levan, of Circleville.
• Cole Metzler, of Canal Winchester.
• Abby Stepp, of Orient.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation's premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more undergraduate majors than many universities its size and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.
Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book "Colleges That Change Lives" and included on the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review "best colleges" lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.