CIRCLEVILLE — Many local students earned academic honors at their chosen universities as they finished up their fall semesters in December.
In Adelphi, Md., at the University of Maryland Global Campus, Henry Hayes, of Orient, was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace.
With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission-to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs.
In Columbus, Ohio Dominican University has named 319 students to its 2021 fall Dean's List. In order to make the Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The following individuals are included on the list.
• Meghan Ballinger, of Canal Winchester;
• Lillyanna Dimel, of Orient;
• Madison Glass, of Canal Winchester;
• Andrew Grilli, of Canal Winchester;
• Tanner McCaffrey, of Groveport;
• Celeste Mershimer, of Amanda;
• Jacqueline Neu, of Canal Winchester;
• Mario Richardson, of Groveport; and
• Daniella Temesvary, of Groveport.
Ohio Dominican University also congratulated 152 students who earned their degree following the fall 2021 semester. Members of this fall's graduating class include the following individuals.
• Jacqueline Neu, of Canal Winchester, BA in public relations and marketing Communications.
• Julie Tennison, of Canal Winchester, Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
• Jasmin Walton, of Groveport, BS in environmental science.
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master's institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace.
The university has approximately 1,350 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 39 majors and nine graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.