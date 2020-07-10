NEW CONCORD — Local students continue to advance at colleges as more were named and honored on their college Dean’s Lists and President’s Lists.
At Muskingum University, the following students have been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Two Pickaway County locals who were included were Cheyenne Van Gundy, of Circleville, and Garrett Mitchel, of Laurelville.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Carthage College has named Aissatou Bah, of Canal Winchester, to its Dean’s List for academic excellence during the spring 2020 semester.
The Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or to the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (All A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
One Pickaway local named to the President’s List was Meghan Donahue, of Canal Winchester. Also, Colton Parker, of Canal Winchester, was named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List.
In Lexington, Kentucky, Bryson Arnett, of Portsmouth, was named to the spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List.
During this term, Arnett was majoring in neuroscience. This accomplishment is a sign of Arnett’s hard work and commitment to learning.
More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the spring College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List.
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.