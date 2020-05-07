CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University celebrated master's and doctoral students during an online Class of 2020 celebration held May 2, 2020.
Caden Andrick of Lockbourne, Ohio, graduates with a Master of Divinity from Cedarville University
Lyndsay Dickson of Canal Winchester, Ohio, graduates with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Cedarville University
Cedarville University celebrated master's and doctoral students during an online Class of 2020 celebration held May 2, 2020.
The ceremony can be viewed at cedarville.edu/classof2020.
This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held homecoming weekend on October 2-3, with full regalia.
Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.