OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.
Emily Bricker, of Canal Winchester, is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, Premedical Studies. Grace Lance, of Canal Winchester, is earning a B.S. in Family Science, B.S. in Social Work Degree in family science, social work.
Ashlyn Lazor, of Canal Winchester, is earning a Bachelor of Arts, BA in History of Art and Architecture Degree in anthropology, art and architecture history
Kendra Soler, of Groveport, is earning a B.A. in Architecture Degree in architecture. Sara Hoop, of Mt Sterling, is earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in public health.
Julia Dotson, of New Holland, is earning a B.A. in Architecture Degree in architecture. Maddy Amspaugh, of Kingston, is earning a B.S. in Education, Master of Education Degree in primary education PK-5, literacy and language.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.