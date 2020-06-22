CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean's List.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The local students honored on Cedarville's Dean's List include Brooke Carothers, of Ashville, Grant Dupler, of Amanda, Dalton Herron, of Circleville, Emily Miller, of Canal Winchester, and Caleb Pees, of Ashville.
More students named include Alicea Coyan, of Canal Winchester, McKenzie Henry, of Circleville, Jenna Lawless, of Mount Sterling, Alana Miller, of Canal Winchester, and Rachel Nelson, of Groveport.
In Berea, the following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean's List.
David Kane, of Orient, a graduate of Central Crossing High School, majoring in theatre acting and directing was honored.
Micah Simmons, of Portsmouth, a graduate of Portsmouth High School majoring in music composition, was also named.
At Miami University in Oxford students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean's list recognizing academic excellence.
Students from Canal Winchester include Christian Castellon, Ashlyn Lazor, Emily Bricker, Ryan Glauner, bennett Niceswanger, Joseph Sheridan and Audrey Smith.
Form Circleville, Hannah Caudill and Lauren Finney were named.
Christian McGowan and Michael Stupski, both of Ashville, were honored on Dean's List.
More students include Mckenzie Howell, of Portsmouth and Kristen Gray, of Amanda.