CIRCLEVILLE — Bluffton University, the University of the Cumberlands and Lincoln Memorial University have announced the Dean’s Lists for undergraduate students for the spring 2020 term.
At Bluffton University, students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.
Jessica Lovell, of Orient, was named to the dean’s list with distinction.
In Williamsburg, Kentucky, in recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
Abigail Genders, of Circleville, and Harlie Keith, of Mount Sterling, were two local students from the area who made this semester's Dean's List.
In Harrogate, Tennessee, Seraya Lyons, of Ashville was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean's List for the Spring semester of 2020.
To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. Over 600 students were recognized for their achievement in the classroom.