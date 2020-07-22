OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience on May 16 and 17.
A few local students were honored to receive degrees, including Emily Abrams, of Mounts Sterling, Anne Cunagin, of Circleville, and Joey Friedlander, of Ashville.
Kristen Gray, of Amanda, Mckenzie Howell, of Portsmouth, and Becca Maddox, of Circleville, were also given degrees rom Miami University.
One more local student, Cody Rosas, of Portsmouth, was honored to be given a degree during the spring commencement.