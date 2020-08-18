CIRCLEVILLE— A Circleville resident and local teacher has received a $1,000 grant from the Ohio Housing Authorities Commission.
Angela Johnson received the award earlier this month, which was presented by the Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority. Johnson participates in the Public Housing Program, or Housing Choice Program, in Pickaway County.
Johnson teaches at Crossroads Christian Academy where she is an intervention specialist. She has a degree in early childhood education and will receive her masters later this fall after completing her student teaching. She currently has a 4.0 GPA at Grand Canyon University. She's married and a mother to four sons.
Johnson is one of six recipients of the $1,000 annual scholarships across the state of Ohio.