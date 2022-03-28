CIRCLEVILLE — Catherine Winfield was recently informed that her art piece titled, “Our Divine Family Tree” has been selected from thousands of entries from across the world as part of the 12th Annual International Art Competition, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The exhibition features recent work of 148 Latter-day Saint artists from around the world exploring the theme of “all are alike unto God.” Among the varied themes in this body of work, viewers can see expressions of inclusion, diversity, community, and love.
When the theme was announced in summer of 2020, Winfield received an impression of a metal tree with butterflies for leaves but had no idea how she would make it.
However, the thought nagged at her until she undertook the challenge. This was a new medium for her and being a mom of six young children, she had to make use of nap times and late nights to create her piece which took several months.
The tree, branches and roots are made of myriad of twisted wires representing the human family and cultural lines we all share. The butterfly leaves were individually hand-cut and embossed representing individual people, and the roots are embedded in epoxy resin with fairy lights representing our ancestors.
Winfield says of her piece, “Although we all have different talents, abilities and physical attributes, we are all part of the same divine family tree.”
The tree reminds us of the interconnectedness of our human family, past present and future, and the light of Christ that is in all of us.