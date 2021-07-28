CIRCLEVILLE — The last of the lists have been released as to who the local students are who graduated from and/or received academic honors at their respected universities.
In Greencastle, Ind., at DePauw Universtiy, Annalise Grammel, of Canal Winchester, is one of the 286 DePauw student-athletes named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2021 spring semester.
The honor roll, started in the 2012 fall semester by Stevie Baker-Watson, DePauw's associate vice president for campus wellness, and Theodore Katula, director of athletics and recreational sports, recognizes DePauw student-athletes who are members of an NCAA varsity athletics team and have a semester grade point average of 3.40 or higher.
In Spartanburg, S.C., Mallory Rennard, of Amanda, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic's Dean's List for grades earned during the spring 2021 academic quarter. Dean's List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.
Miami University in Oxford Ohio awarded degrees to students during spring commencement May 14-16, 2021.
Those local graduates include:
• Ashlee Mosley, of Ashville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology • Anna Seabrook, of Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
• Ryan Glauner, of Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration, Economics
• Ashlyn Lazor, of Canal Winchester, graduated Magna Cum Laude, Cum Laude with a BA in History of Art and Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Architecture History, Anthropology
• Katelynn Stone, of Canal Winchester, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Premedical Studies
• Jessie Weidner, of Canal Winchester, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology, Premedical Studies
• Avery DeLong, of Circleville, graduated Cum Laude, University Honors with distinction with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Premedical Studies
• Bryce DeLong, of Circleville, graduated Cum Laude, University Honors with distinction with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Premedical Studies
• Abigail Kemper, of Groveport, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, English: creative writing
• Kendra Soler, of Groveport, graduated Magna Cum Laude, University Honors with a B.A. in Architecture in architecture
• Olivia Autrey, of Mt Sterling, graduated with a B.S. in Social Work in social work
• Brianna Minshall, of Kingston, graduated with a Master of Arts in psychology
