CIRCLEVILLE — At their respective universities, multiple locals have been honored academically for this past spring semester.
In Searcy, Arkansas, Erin Booher, of Canal Winchester, a junior health studies major, is among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, university provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.
The university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level, as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
In Northeast, Ohio, every year, Hiram College celebrates student leaders and campus community members for their work and effort to foster a vibrant campus. The Office of Campus Involvement is excited to announce Jeffrey Robb, of Circleville, as a recipient of a new award this year, the Top Terrier Award, given to students, faculty, and staff for their positive and lasting impact on the College.
The Top Terrier Award is given to 20 students based on their impact in the classroom, on the field or across campus. Recipients demonstrate the college’s core values of diversity, innovation, community, learning and responsibility through all that they do.
Recipients include: Abbey Anderson, a 2022 graduate; Brett Bentkowski, Madison Branch, Stephanie Cipa, 2021 grads; Taylor Cook, a 2021 graduate; Amber Davis, Andrew Lang, Jaya Martin, 2021 grads; Chris Miller, a 2024 gradute; Essynce Mitchell and Jiayre Moody, 2021 grads; Kellie Ristau, a 2023 grad; Jeffrey Robb, 2021; Rho Robinson, 2022; Jasmine Rosiak, 2021; Kathryn Slates, 2022; Carolyn Todd and JaByron Webb, 2021 grads; and Moe Yarbrough and Rachna Prasad, 2022 graduates.
The Top Terrier Award is also given to five faculty and staff members who went above and beyond for their students during the academic year, making a difference in their lives, and preparing them for their professional careers.
About Hiram College
Founded in 1850, Hiram College provides students of all backgrounds an attainable private education that teaches the 21st-century skills needed to thrive professionally and personally in the face of inevitable and constant change. Built on a community that fosters student-faculty collaboration, the college equips all students with the tools necessary to embrace active learning in the classroom, in Ohio, and beyond through technology, internship, study away, research and other experiential opportunities for growth and development.
Recognized by Colleges of Distinction, The Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report and as a top baccalaureate college by Washington Monthly, Hiram enrolls over 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students in academic programs on its Northeast Ohio campus and through Online@Hiram. For more information, please visit www.hiram.edu.
In Alliance, The University of Mount Union has announced that Gibson Cornett, of Canal Winchester, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Cornett was one of 644 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
Learn more about academics at Mount Union by visiting mountunion.edu/academics.
University of Mount Union
The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846 in Alliance, Ohio, is a four-year, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition. Mount Union offers an array of broad-based and career-specific undergraduate and graduate programs to its 2,300 students who experience outstanding opportunities for success after graduation.
Among members of the 2018 graduating class, 95 percent had started a professional position, had been accepted to graduate school or were pursuing continuing education, all in an average of two months after graduation (76 percent of the Class of 2018 self-reported).
The university is committed to a student-centered approach and an exceptional educational experience. For more information, visit mountunion.edu.