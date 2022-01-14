CIRCLEVILLE — Over the course of the fall semester in 2021, multiple local students earned academic honors and were named on academic lists, and some graduated at their chosen universities.
In Greencastle, Ind., DePauw University Fall 2021 Dean's List recipients were named.
The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Local students who were named include Annalise Grammel, of Canal Winchester.
Locally, in central Ohio, at Ohio Wesleyan University, they announces their Dean's List for fall semester 2021. To qualify for OWU Dean's List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Local residents earning Dean's List recognition for their fall academic achievements are:
• Sydney Blain, of Ashville;
• Holly Counts, Ella Cressy, Elisabeth Evers, Cierra Joiner, Maddie Logsdon, and Cole Metzler, of Canal Winchester;
• Abby Stepp, of Orient.
Evers also graduated Cum Laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Evers earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
At Ohio Wesleyan, Evers was a politics and government major and a classics minor.
Also in central Ohio, Capital University announced its President's List honorees for the fall 2021 semester.
Those local students include:
• Hannah Arnold and Gaby McCain, of Ashville;
• Belle Balcar, Chris Haile, Tyler Miracle, Daniel Hiser, Jake Reher, Alyssa Watson, and Timothy Danilecs, of Canal Winchester;
• Rebekah Betts, Liz Stonerock, Kayleigh Noecker, Abby Hardin, Crystal Miner, Olivia Mack, and Mackenzie Blue, of Circleville;
• Delaney Chester, of Stoutsville;
• Amelia Dillman, Aiyana Sly and Andrew Phillips, of Groveport;
• Michael Hooffstetter, of Lockbourne;
• Trinity Langbein, of South Bloomfield;
• Macy Mills and Julia Patterson, of Orient;
• Randy Nungester, of Commercial Point;
• Emily Osborne, of Laurelville.
Capital University also announced its Provost's List honorees for the fall 2021 semester.
Those local students include:
• Kama Neff, of Orient;
• Aubrey Trissel, Kaden Garvin and Caroline Cramblit, of Groveport;
• Peyton Willford, Jared Wright, Steven Vance, Allie Saulnier, Alex Mobley, and Jia Campbell, of Canal Winchester.
Finally, the third list Capital University announced was its Dean's List honorees for the fall 2021 semester.
Those local students include:
• Zach Anderson, Hadiatou Bah, Amber Schaile, Jason Schmitz, and Ty Plumb, of Canal Winchester;
• Alexis Burton, of Commercial Point;
• Andrew Dillman, Emilee Shinoskie, Kaitlyn Tinney, and Cindy Le, of Groveport;
• Makayla Fusco and Emily Peart, of Orient;
• Carla Hedges, of Mount Sterling;
• Garrott Kennedy, of Ashville;
• Christian Riley, of Circleville;
• Lu Sime, of Lockbourne.
In Searcy, Ariz., Erin Booher, of Canal Winchester, a senior studying health studies, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester.
The Dean's List is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
In northern, Ohio, David Kane, of Orient, stands among a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University who have reached BW's pinnacle of academic achievement with induction into the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society.
Kane, a graduate of Central Crossing High School majoring in theatre acting and directing, was honored with membership that is achieved by less than four percent of the undergraduate student body.
Members are selected for consistently maintaining superior academic work. Students inducted into the society each year represent the top 100 students by grade point average who have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours with at least 32 semester hours at BW.
The society, which was founded at BW in 1948, honors the memory of BW alumnus Dayton C. Miller, who graduated in 1886. He served as a professor of physics at the Case Institute for many years, conducting notable research into the science of acoustics and assembling a unique collection of flutes, currently held by the Smithsonian Institute.
Miller served as secretary and later president of the BW Board of Trustees, and he was active in the University community until his death in 1941.
View inductee profiles and learn more about the society and Dayton C. Miller at http://daytoncmiller.org/.