CIRCLEVILLE — With many, if not all, colleges finishing up graduation and their second semester, multiple local students have finished up their college degrees and/or were honored for their academic achievements.
Wilmington College announced those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees following the 2021 spring semester. They were among the 279 graduates recognized at the College’s 145th annual Commencement May 8.
Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).
Graduates include, from Circleville, Bailey Riffle, Biology-BS Life Science; from Stoutsville, Killian Lott, Athletic Training, Cum laude; Madison Snider, Exercise Science/Allied Health.
{span}Bowling Green State University undergraduate students who achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or better have been named to the Spring 2021 Semester Dean’s List.{/span}
From Ashville, Allison Wilburn, education and human development; Julius Vichinisky, College of Arts and Sciences; Logan Simpkins, education and human development; Cole Sauerbrun, education and human development; Nathan Whitt, education and human development; Allison Cheek, education and human development; and Zackary Stockham, College of Arts and Sciences were named.
From South Bloomfield, Sierra Blankenship, Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business; and Aidan Craig, College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering, were named.
From Circleville, Tessa Alloy, College of Arts and Sciences; and Brenna Alloy, College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering, were named.
From Orient, Olivia Grcic, College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering; and Samantha Taylor, education and human development, were named.
From Stoutsville, Emma Lands, Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business, was named.
From Canal Winchester, Nevaeh Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences; Kyle Rose, College of Arts and Sciences; Kaitlin Osborne, College of Arts and Sciences; David Cox, College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering; Bailey Alspach, College of Arts and Sciences; and Frankie Moore, Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business, were named.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement!In Greencastle, Indiana, Annalise Grammel, from Canal Winchester, has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
In Northeast Ohio, the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.
Avedis Escandon, of Canal Winchester, a graduate of Hilliard Darby High School majoring in instrumental performance, was named.
David Kane, of Orient, a graduate of Central Crossing High School majoring in theatre acting and directing, was named.
In Kentucky, in recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Students from the area who made the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Cumberlands include:
• Abigail Genders, from Circleville;
• Harlie Keith, from Mount Sterling; and
• Luke Linton, from Laurelville.
Well done to these Patriots!
In Central Ohio, Ohio Wesleyan University held a combined 176th and 177th commencement ceremony May 29, celebrating its Classes of 2020 and 2021 and the students who persevered during a pandemic with “creativity, ingenuity and profound commitment.”
Local residents included among Ohio Wesleyan’s Class of 2021 include:
• Gracie Clevenger, of Canal Winchester. Clevenger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Cum Laude and was a history major and renaissance studies minor.
• Maggie Welsh, of Ashville. Welsh earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and was a dance and theatre major and fine arts minor.
The ticketed event was held outdoors in Ohio Wesleyan’s historic Selby Stadium, with President Rock Jones, Ph.D., addressing the graduates and their families and friends.
In Harrogate, Tennesse, Seraya Lyons, of Ashville, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
