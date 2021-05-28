CIRCLEVILLE — Multiple locals have graduated from their respective universities this month.
At Cedarville University, the school conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs April 30-May 1 in the Doden Field House.
Two local students graduated, including Rachel Schwenk, of Canal Winchester, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Christopher Tenhundfeld of Kingston, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
In Spartanburg, South Carolina, Nicholas Ray Stemen received a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in accounting and finance with a minor in economics from Wofford College. Stemen is from Canal Winchester.
Close to home in Columbus, Capital University conferred degrees at the University's 171st Commencement Ceremony in May 2021.
Those local students who graduated are:
• Isabella Aquino and Zach Lowery, of Canal Winchester; and
• Tessa Warren, of Groveport.
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Logan Jordan, of Orient, has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Business Administration.
UA awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
