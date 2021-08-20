KENT – Kent State University recently conferred degrees to spring graduates during commencement exercises on May 10 through May 15 on the Kent Campus.
The university awarded 807 associate degrees, 3,204 bachelor’s degrees and 1,026 graduate degrees to students.
Of the 1,616 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 312 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade point average, while 514 were magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.89) and 554 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).
A total of 236 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with Distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State University.
The local students who graduated include:
• Jermane Jackson, of Canal Winchester (Magna Cum Laude)
• Andrew Kolonchuk, of Canal Winchester (Magna Cum Laude)
• Raychelle Steele, of Canal Winchester (Magna Cum Laude)
• Sydney Becker, of Grove City
• Megan Ralph, of Grove Cit (Magna Cum Laude)
• Joseph Dawson, of Groveport
• Keisha Mitchel, of Groveport (Magne Cum Laude)
• Alexis Vaughn, of Groveport
For more information regarding commencement, please contact Eric Mansfield at University Communications and Marketing at 330-672-2797 or emansfie@kent.edu.