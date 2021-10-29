ATHENS — More than 1,900 students graduated with Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.
Local students included:
• Adriana Harlan, from Circleville, graduated with a Associate in Applied Business (accounting technology) and a Bachelor of Science in applied management from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Eric Feen, from Lockbourne, graduated with a Associate in Applied Business (business management technology) from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Hannah King, from Amanda, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Josephine Wagner, from Orient, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Mikayla Easter, from Kingston, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (medical assisting technology) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Grace Bricker, from Groveport, graduated with a Associate in Arts (social science emphasis) from the University College at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Megan Muetzel, from Groveport, graduated with a Associate in Arts (social science emphasis) from the University College at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Morgan Dickerson, from Circleville, graduated with a Associate in Science from the University College at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Samuel Smith, from Circleville, graduated with a Associate in Science from the University College at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Seth Leach, from Mount Sterling, graduated with a Associate in Science from the University College at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Mikayla Burchnell, from Orient, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in accounting from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Madison Hunter, from Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in business analytics and marketing from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Sir'Quora Carroll, from Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in marketing from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Solomon Williams from Circleville, graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice majoring in criminal justice from the University College at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Ashley Hill, from Amanda, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Sarah Pack, from Ashville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Hayden Mink, from Circleville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in applied management from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Anthony Helms, from New Holland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in aviation majoring in aviation flight from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Anna-Leigh Cordle from Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication majoring in communication studies from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Kelly MacDonald from Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication majoring in communication Studies from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Ren Bowers from Circleville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science majoring in computer science from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Kaitlynn Kirkpatrick, from Ashville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education majoring in early childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Tee Willis from Canal Winchester, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in journalism majoring in journalism news and information from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Ashley Reed from Groveport, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Tabi Pontious, from Stoutsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies from the University College at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Raghd Abu Helal, from Groveport, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (translational biomedical sciences) from the graduate college at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Katrina Eveland, from Circleville, graduated with a Master of Business Administration (PMBA — Business Analytics Concentration) from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Becci Branson, from Orient, graduated with a Master of Education (curriculum and instruction) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Jerrica Rose, from Ashville, graduated with a Master of Education (curriculum and instruction) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Stacey Groffm from Circleville, graduated with a Master of Education (education administration) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Sierra Wentzel, from Canal Winchester, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (family nurse practitioner) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
• Tiffany Speakman, from Circleville, graduated with a Master of Social Science from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Germany, Ghana, India, Netherlands and Nigeria, among others.