CIRCLEVILLE — With semesters winding down over the last few months, more and more local students have reached their end of credit requirements and received diplomas.
At Youngstown State University, more than 1,400 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at spring commencement, including the following local students:
Tracy Zeller, of Ashville, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Corey Grubbs, of Canal Winchester, earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership.
Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service. As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders.
Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively participate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative collaborations.
The beautiful 145-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and performance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation.
For more information, visit www.ysu.edu.
In Salt Lake City, the University of Utah wishes to congratulate Jake Gallaher, of Ashville, who was among the 8,442 graduates honored during the 152nd general commencement ceremony on May 6.
Gallaher's degree is listed as Master of City and Metro Planning with a major code description of city and metro planning MCP.
The remarkably resilient Class of 2021 includes students who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021-completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our graduates distinguished themselves by completing their degrees in incredibly difficult circumstances," said Michael L. Good, interim president.
"We celebrate their achievements and are excited to see what they accomplish in the next phase of their lives. We are confident they have the skills, expertise and knowledge to excel and contribute to making our world a better place."
Students in the Class of 2021 ranged in age from 18 to 86 and earned 9,035 degrees. Graduates represented 53 U.S. states and territories, and 66 foreign countries.
About the University of Utah
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace.
In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities — an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success and securing resources in support of core missions.
Known for its proximity to seven world-class ski resorts within 40 minutes of campus, the U encourages an active, holistic lifestyle, innovation and collaborative thinking to engage students, faculty and business leaders.
In Winchester, Virginia, Amanda Conkins, of Commercial Point, is one of more than 1,200 students to celebrate their graduation in May during two days of commencement ceremonies at Shenandoah University.
Students either graduated in May 2021, December 2020 or August 2020.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With nearly 4,000 students in more than 200+ areas of study in seven different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge.
Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom.
Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. For more information, visit su.edu.