CIRCLEVILLE — Multiple locals completed course requirements over the summer, while also being named to either President’s Lists or Dean’s List at their respective universities.
In Manchester, New Hampshire,Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4 or EW5 and EW6.
Those local students include:
• Alexis Gibson, Michelle Fritchle, of Canal Winchester;
• Christa Charles and Heather Glenn, of Mount Sterling;
• Vivienne Cornett, of Ashville;
• Meagan Murphy, of South Bloomfield; and
• James Lawson, of Groveport.
Also, SNHU congratulated the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4 or EW5 and EW6.
Jennifer Chambers, of Stoutsville; Megan See, of Orient; and Adam Glenn, of Mount Sterling were named.
In Athens, more than 145 students qualified for the summer semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Students from about 12 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including: California, Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and Ohio.
Local students included:
• Emily Sotlar, of Canal Winchester, in the Scripps College of Communication;
• Anya Bingman, of Circleville, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;
• Liliane Chekeu, of Groveport, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions; and
• Maxwell Mollohan, of Lockbourne, in the University College.
Ohio University students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with at least 15 hours earned, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.