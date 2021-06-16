LORETTO, Pa. — Trevor Thompson, middle childhood education major from Canal Winchester, was named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University.
Thompson was among more than 700 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester.
Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President's) or 3.5 (Dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa. is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.
In Canton, New York, Keely Snode, from Canal Winchester, has been named to St. Lawrence University's Dean's List for achieving academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.
Snode attended Canal Winchester High School. Snode is a member of St. Lawrence's Class of 2024.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
About St. Lawrence University:
Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York. The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet.
Through its focus on active engagement with ideas in and beyond the classroom, a St. Lawrence education leads students to make connections that transform lives and communities, from the local to the global.
At Coastal Carolina University, more than 2,100 undergraduate students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, including Kathryn Leach, a marketing pre-major major from Mount Sterling.
Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach.
CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the university's graduate-level programs are 27 master's degrees, two educational specialist degrees and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science.
CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.
More than 10,000 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 180 student clubs and organizations.

At The University of Alabama, a total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Meghan Donahue and Colton Parker, of Canal Winchester, were named to the Deans List.
Addison Parker, of Canal Winchester, was named to the Presidents List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.
A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
In Delaware, Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester. To qualify for OWU Dean's List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Local residents making the Dean's List include Sydney Blain, of Ashville; Elisabeth Evers, Cierra Joiner, Maddie Logsdon and Cole Metzler, of Canal Winchester; Fiona Hansen, of Groveport; Abby Stepp, of Orient; and Chase Kelly, of Mount Sterling.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation's premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more undergraduate majors than many universities its size and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.
Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective and apply knowledge in real-world settings.
Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book "Colleges That Change Lives" and included on the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review "best colleges" lists.