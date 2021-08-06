ATHENS — Ninety-nine highly accomplished juniors and seniors were inducted into Ohio University's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa this spring, and seven students shared the Thomas A. Wolfe Award, a cash prize for highest GPA among the 2021 inductees.
Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest and most important academic honor society in the United States. Founded in 1776, the society recognizes undergraduates who have demonstrated exemplary academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Only 10 percent of U.S. colleges and universities have Phi Beta Kappa chapters.
These chapters select the top 10 percent of their arts and sciences graduates to join, making PBK membership one of the most prestigious honors a student can receive. The Lambda of Ohio Chapter was chartered in 1928.
Inductees were juniors and seniors from four Ohio University colleges: College of Arts and Sciences, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Honors Tutorial College, as well as the Center for International Studies.
They join the ranks of esteemed Phi Beta Kappa members, which include 17 U.S. presidents, 42 U.S Supreme Court justices and over 150 Nobel laureates.
Dr. Paul Milazzo, associate professor of history and PBK Lambda of Ohio Chapter president, noted that this year's 84 percent acceptance rate was the chapter's all-time best.
"PBK is indebted to Jenny Klein, assistant dean for success and persistence, for her tireless and creative outreach efforts on the organization's behalf," Milazzo said.
"I also want to recognize President Emeritus M. Duane Nellis, who set the standard for paying student PBK initiation fees out of funds from his office beginning in 2018. His generosity has helped to ensure that all those who merit Phi Beta Kappa membership can claim it without financial hardship and underscores Ohio University's commitment to academic excellence."
2021 Phi Beta Kappa Initiates
