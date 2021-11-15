CIRCLEVILLE — Locals from around PIckaway County have made strides in their education, futures and extracurricular activities at their chosen universities.
At the University of Findlay, Abigail Tooill, of Amanda, became a member of the University of Findlay's Marching Oiler Band and recently performed in a concert, "Sounds of the Stadium."
The band performed a selection of songs from the season's halftime and pregame shows. Dr. Wes King, director of bands at UF, conducted the concert.
Also at UF, Megan Wilkinson, of Ashville, chose to look into her future and is currently an intern for the Blanchard River Watershed in Findlay, for fall 2021. Wilkinson is pursuing a degree in biology at the University of Findlay.
The University of Findlay also recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2021. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 16.
Local students include:
• Sydney Spires, of Circleville, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.
• Dillen Curnutte, of Orient, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.
• Destiny Reed, of Ashville, is pursuing a degree in animal science.
• Madelyn Koehler, of Canal Winchester, is pursuing a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.
• Kayla Achor, of Circleville, is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies.
Down in South Carolina, Mallory Rennard, of Amanda, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic's Dean's List for grades earned during the summer 2021 academic quarter. Dean's List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.
Sherman College of Chiropractic provides students with a comprehensive education, preparing them to enter the field as doctors of chiropractic who are highly skilled, compassionate, ethical and successful.
At Cedarville University, Kingston's Nehemia Branson and Amanda's Grant Dupler are shooting for the stars with their team.
Senior mechanical engineering student Chad Sanderson, of North Huntingdon, Pa. is leading the team and designing the motor mount.
In addition to Sanderson, the following seniors are on the team: Jacob Titus, of Medford, N.J., leading work on the aerobrake system; Peter Duttweiler, of Montgomery, Texas, and Branson of Kingston, Ohio, working on the rocket payload; Dawson Tso of Dublin, N.H., leading work on rocket recovery and safety; Forrest Putnam of Glenwood, Wash., leading work on the nose cone and simulations; and Dupler, of Amanda, Ohio, leading construction of the body and fin.
The team also includes two juniors, with Grace Fearday, of Kettering, working on rocket avionics and Stuart Nowery, of Lebanon, testing and modeling the rocket.
Sophomore Josh Lukawski of Wantage, N.J., will also work on rocket modeling. Finally, the team includes two freshmen, with Daniel Hogsed of Dayton, leading work on the sub-scale rocket and Joseph Copeland of Hamilton, working on rocket construction.
Both Dupler and Branson are integral parts of the team.